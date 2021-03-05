New Amazon delivery station under renovation in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A large Amazon delivery station will soon open in Pembroke Park, creating more jobs for the area and speeding up deliveries for some, the South Florida SunSentinel reported this week.

The delivery station is opening at an existing 269,000-square-foot warehouse at 3375 SW 24th St., and it is currently under renovation.

A total of 1,000 trips -- 500 coming and going -- are expected to be made daily.

The warehouse will serve a delivery area within a 60-minute drive.

“The new delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Broward County,” Amazon spokesman Owen Torres told the SunSentinel.

Amazon also seeks to build a fulfillment center in western Sunrise with 1,000 full-time employees.

If approved, it would be the fourth in South Florida and would service orders from around the U.S.

There is currently an Amazon fulfillment center in Opa-locka, which opened in 2019, and two others are under construction in Homestead and western Palm Beach County.