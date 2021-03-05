Woman accused of stabbing man during robbery in Miami

MIAMI – A 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday following a robbery and stabbing that occurred in Miami.

The incident occurred the morning of Feb. 28 at the Valero gas station at 999 W. Flagler St.

According to her arrest report, surveillance video shows Lisa Levanna Doron and a man identified as Josue Torres, 24, hanging out in front of the gas station before Torres comes up behind a man and puts his hand inside the victim’s left jacket pocket.

Miami police said the victim resisted Torres’ efforts to rob him and Doron stabbed the victim in the back.

According to the arrest report, Torres stole the victim’s cellphone and the victim chased after him.

Police said Doron chased after the victim while still holding the large kitchen knife and stabbed him again in the back.

According to the report, an officer recognized Doron in the surveillance video because he had encountered her several hours before the incident and she was wearing the same clothes.

Ad

Doron’s statement to detectives was redacted from her arrest report.

She is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.

It’s unclear at this time whether authorities have located Torres.