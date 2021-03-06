Man exposes himself to sunbathers in Florida Keys

Julio Roberto Melendez Chavez, 57, was arrested in Monroe County, Fla., for exposing himself to a family at a park.

MARATHON, Fla. – A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday evening for exposing himself to two women and a 4-year-old child at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Duck Key.

The victims said they were sunbathing with their family at approximately 4:13 p.m. when they noticed a man, later identified as Julio Roberto Melendez Chavez of Marathon, sitting unusually close to them. They told deputies they found it odd since the park was nearly empty.

When they turned to look at the man, the two women sunbathers said they saw the suspect masturbating. The women told deputies they grabbed the child to cover its eyes.

The suspect then began walking around and taking pictures with his phone, witnesses said.

A witness at the park took pictures of the suspect and the pickup truck that left the park reportedly with Melendez Chavez driving.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a truck matching the description driving northbound in Marathon.

Both victims identified Melendez Chavez as the suspect. The truck also matched the photos taken by the witness.

Melendez Chavez was taken to jail. He was charged with lewd and lascivious offenses in the presence of someone under the age of 16 and disorderly conduct.

Police records show that the suspect was arrested in 2018 for cyberstalking and sexual battery on a “mentally defective” person as stated in Florida Statute 794.011(b).

In 2011, he faced a charge of exposing himself in public, according to police records.