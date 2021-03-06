Police charge 19-year-old with murder after triple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Southwest Miami-Dade County are investigating a late morning shooting.

Authorities said three people were shot Saturday, one of which was pronounced dead.

Relatives told Local 10 that the shooter and the victims are all family members.

It happened inside a home, and police remained active in the area while searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

19-year-old Ruben Williams was later arrested and is facing multiple charges, including second degree murder.

Mugshot for Ruben Williams. (WPLG)

Miami-Dade police responded to the home near 294th Street and 142nd Avenue after reports of shots fired just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived, they discovered three people had been shot, and one had been killed.

“The other adult male and adult female were transported by Miami Dade fire rescue to an area hospital in critical condition,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Kristopher Welch.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a neighbor helping an injured woman escape from the violence.

“I think he reacted as a hero because he lied her and assisted her in putting her over there without putting her life in danger,” said Julio Magallan, whose son-in-law is seen in the video helping the woman who had been shot.

Police said the gunman, now identified as Williams, took off running from the home, which prompted officers to quickly set up a perimeter as they searched for him.

For hours officers combed the Southwest Miami Dade neighborhood by air and ground for Williams, who police believe to be armed and dangerous.

“Miami-Dade police recovered two firearms on scene,” said Det. Welch. “Although we can’t discount the possibility that the subject is still armed.”

Police investigate a triple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

As the search continued, detectives gathered clues and worked to find out what led up to the shooting.

“There was a verbal dispute inside of the residence that escalated and led to shots fired,” said Det. Welch.

Local 10′s Roy Ramos spoke with Mike Baker, Williams’ uncle. Baker said he is still trying to understand why, he said, his nephew opened fire on his own family members.

“My nephew shot my daddy and my sister,” Baker said. “Now I just hear my sister’s son is supposed to be dead.”

Baker’s message to Williams was to stop running from police.

“I don’t want no one to hurt you, but what you did, you got to go in, nephew,” Baker said.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may know the suspect is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.