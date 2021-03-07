Suspects open fire on deputies before car rolls over during Central Florida police chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men have been taken into custody after a high-speed chase on a Central Florida highway.

Deputies in Volusia County said the driver of a Toyota Camry sped through the streets with four passengers.

That driver has been identified as 23-year-old Kobe Hunter.

Hunter led authorities on a pursuit while another man in the vehicle shot a gun through their windshield.

Police believe the alleged gunman is 26-year-old Deon Brown.

Hunter eventually lost control of his vehicle. The car spun out and flipped before coming to a stop, according to authorities.

That’s when Hunter and Brown bailed out of the vehicle and ran off the road into an area of trees.

Deputies said they chased the suspect into the thick brush and shortly after Hunter emerged without further incident.

Brown remained in the brush until he was apprehended by a K-9 unit, authorities said.