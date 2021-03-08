Driver who ran red light, killing 11-year-old boy, has numerous citations

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The crash that ultimately claimed the life of 11-year old Anthony Reznik happened nearly a month ago.

But the driver of the red Mercedes, 32-year-old Samentha Toussaint, has yet to be charged criminally — even though police say she ran a red light that night, hitting the boy as he crossed the street in a crosswalk with his family near A1A and Northeast 163rd Street.

Anthony’s mother Inna Trachtenberg, who held a memorial for her son Sunday, has been pushing for prosecutors to file charges in the case.

As the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office pores over the details of the case, we’re now learning the driver had a rocky past on the road leading up to the crash.

Records show Toussaint has past citations for speeding through a school zone in Pembroke Pines, and for “following too closely behind a vehicle.” There are several infractions in South Florida courts ranging from careless driving to not having proof of insurance.

In Miami-Dade County alone, Toussaint has a laundry list of moving violations through the years, including seven separate citations for driving on a suspended license — infractions that date back to at least 2007.

Records show Toussaint still owes big fines for some of those past driving citations.

But so far there’s no word on whether she was legally behind the wheel at the time of the deadly collision, which has put Anthony’s family through an indescribable nightmare.

“It’s not even pain,” his mother says. “I thank God for that feeling of numbness. Because if it wouldn’t be for numbness, no words can describe.”

