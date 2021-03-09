BSO: 1 person barricaded inside apartment in Pompano Beach

Sky 10 over SWAT team in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and the agency’s SWAT team responded to an apartment complex in Pompano Beach Tuesday, where authorities said one person is barricaded inside of an apartment unit.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 11:15 a.m. as authorities were outside the Luzano apartments on West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 33rd Avenue.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.