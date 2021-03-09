Calling young artists! FWC hosts Florida state fish art contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – If you have a young artist at home, it’s time to pull out those water colors! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding an art contest for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. They are being asked to fill out a Florida State-fish art contest entry form, along with:

creating an original piece of art from the official fish list

a piece of creative writing, no more than a page long about the chosen species (required for grades 4-12)

Participants can submit their artwork by March 31, 2021 through photos or a scanned copy of their entry to R3-MyFWC.com.

Last Call for Student Artists!

The deadline is fast approaching for the 2021 Florida #Fish #Art Contest! This contest is open to #kids K-12 in #Florida. pic.twitter.com/tLc0f0hiH4 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 5, 2021

They can also mail their work to:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

ATTN: Laura Rambo, Florida Fish Art Contest

620 Meridian Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

For more information on the contest and for entry forms, visit www.StateFishArt.com.

Local 10 is also inviting South Florida art teachers and students, grades Pre-K to 12, to participate in its fourth annual eARTh Day Contest.

Ad

South Florida schools are encouraged to create an original piece of artwork that best displays their social responsibility. Winning entries will earn $4,500 for their school.

The entry deadline is March 15. For more information, click here.