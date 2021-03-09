Grieving family wants answers, justice after woman struck twice by cars that did not stop

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida family is morning the loss of a mother who was struck in the street and left for dead.

Niohsha Drayton was actually hit by two cars, and the search continues for those drivers that did not stop, instead leaving her for dead in the street early Saturday morning.

Drayton’s mother and sister created a makeshift memorial at the crash scene.

They told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that they are desperately searching for answers and hoping the people responsible come forward.

“She was a very protective sister, very loving sister, very loving daughter,” said Sherban Campbell, Drayton’s sister.

Sherban and her mother, Sonja, left ballons and flowers at the crash scene Monday night.

“Why this happened, I don’t know, but I know she will be missed very bad,” said Sonja Campbell, Drayton’s mother. “That’s my first born and I loved her very much.”

Broward Sheriff’s Officer investigators said Drayton was hit by a car along the 600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in unincorporated Broward County shortly after midnight Saturday.

That driver never stopped to see if Drayton was okay. After that person took off, she was then hit by a second car which also left the scene.

“To just leave her in the street, we can’t even have an open casket, we can’t even say goodbye properly the way we want to,” said Sherban.

Drayton leaves behind a young son. Jayceon Kennedy, only five years old, has been asking for his mommy.

“Just today he asked me to call his mom,” Sherban said. “What am I to say to him? How do I explain that to him? It’s not fair, it’s to right, he doesn’t deserve that and neither does she.”

Drayton’s family members are hoping someone may have seen what happened and can help police solve this case, bring them the answers and closure they are desperately searching for.

“I just please need some answers, that way when my grandson grows up, I could say something to him, I could explain to him and tell him what happened to his mother, but right now I can’t, there’s nothing I can say, but give him a hug,” Sonja said.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and they are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. To visit the page, click here.