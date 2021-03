The largest private island in the Bahamas is going up for sale.

The 730-acre undeveloped island known as St. Andrews or Little Ragged Island is a deep-pocketed developer’s dream.

The island is listed for $19.5 million but there is no minimum bid.

It’s on sale through real estate company Concierge Auctions. Bidding opens March 26 and closes March 31.

