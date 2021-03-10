Man arrested in connection with shooting that left man dead, woman injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting that also left one of his relatives injured.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 74th Street.

According to his arrest report, the suspect, Vincent Alexander, and the two victims, Stephanie Cambridge and Ivan Horta, were hanging out at Cambridge’s home before they left in a red BMW.

Police said Alexander is related to Cambridge.

According to authorities, Cambridge called one of her other relatives a short time after they left the home and was yelling hysterically that Alexander had shot her and Horta while they were inside the car.

Police said Alexander then fled the scene on foot.

According to the arrest report, Horta was pronounced dead at the scene while Cambridge was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said she had been shot multiple times.

Alexander eventually turned up at his home and family members called police to report that he had shot the two victims.

He was taken into custody and admitted to being in the vehicle with the victims and that no one else was inside the car, but denied having shot them, authorities said.

Alexander was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.