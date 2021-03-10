Video captures what appears to be teacher slamming student to the ground

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An explosive moment at a local high school is documented on cell phone video.

In the video, an adult appears to be slamming a student to the ground before blurting out an expletive and telling the student to “calm down.”

It happened on Tuesday at South Dade High School when a fight broke out around 12:30 p.m.

In the video, one teenager appears to have another in a headlock before adults try to break the fight up. Then, the video shows one of the adults appearing to pick up the teen to pry him away.

According to some of the teens that Local 10 News spoke to, it was the talk around campus on Wednesday and calls for that employee to be fired.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools sent a statement to Local 10 News. They said the employee involved is a teacher who has been employed with the district for 9 years with no prior disciplinary history and that they were looking into the incident.

“The safety of students and employees remains a top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The District is conducting a thorough review of the actions taken by a school employee who attempted to separate an altercation involving several students. This individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation, and the students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”