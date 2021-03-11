Miami man wins $2 million top prize on scratch-off

MIAMI – The Florida Lottery’s $2 million 50X Cashword scratch-off game has just eight top prizes, and a Miami man just claimed one of them.

Jorge De La Vega, 54, hit it big on the $10 scratcher and decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.76 million, lottery officials said Thursday.

De La Vega bought the lucky ticket from Supertony Oil Inc. at 13701 Southwest 42nd Street, which gets a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

The $2 million 50X Cashword launched in December, and Florida Lottery says it features over $229 million in cash prizes, including those eight top prizes worth $2 million.

MORE RECENT LOTTERY WINS

2 Florida women win $5 million each on scratch-offs in a single week

Miami-Dade man hits for $500,000 on scratch-off

Ad

Miami man wins big in Mega Millions drawing

Miami man wins $1 million on $20 scratch-off