Autopsy: Miami police car torching suspect died of drug overdose

MIAMI – An autopsy report concluded that a protester suspected of setting a police car on fire died of a drug overdose and complications from mental illness days after struggling with officers.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office concluded 38-year-old Giovanni Franchesko Fernandez died June 10 of “acute eutylone toxicity” that complicated symptoms of schizophrenia.

Eutylone is a synthetic drug sometimes known as “bath salts.”

The FBI and Miami police say Fernandez was one of the protesters who torched a Miami police car during a May 30 protest.

Days later, he scuffled with Miami Beach police and collapsed.

He died seven days later in a hospital.