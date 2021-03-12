Broward man hits Jackpot Triple Play for $1.15 million

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The $1 Jackpot Triple Play turned into a major payday for one Broward County man.

Lance Rigby, 52, of Miramar, claimed the $1.15 million jackpot on a recent drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Rigby, who bought his quick-pick ticket at the Fresco y Mas located at 5850 Northwest 183rd St. in Miami, decided to take his winnings in the form of a lump-sum payment of $932,527.73.

The store gets a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

Rigby’s win came on the Feb. 23 drawing, lottery officials say.

News of his score comes a day after Florida Lottery announced that a $2 million scratch-off top-prize was sold in Miami.

