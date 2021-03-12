Family holds candlelight vigil and balloon release in honor of mother killed in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A five-year-old boy was grieving during a Thursday evening vigil that included candle-light prayers and a balloon release.

Two drivers ran over his mother, Niosha Drayton Bowd, and didn’t stop to help her on Saturday in Broward County. She was 43.

The boy’s grandmother and the victim’s mother, Sonya Campbell, was in tears.

Campbell said Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives told her the two drivers struck her along the 600th block of Northwest 31st Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward.

According to detectives, it happened after midnight. Both impacts happened within seconds of each other, she said. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel pronounced her dead.

“Just to leave her out like that, it’s inhumane,” Campbell said.

The victim, also known by family and friends as “Nene,” was very loved. Campbell is asking those responsible to surrender to deputies.

“Please come forward,” Campbell said.

Campbell and detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

