Ruff arrest: K9 busts alleged drug trafficker in Florida Keys

K9 Coral assisted in the arrest of a Key West woman who faces drug trafficking and possession charges.

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West woman faces methamphetamine trafficking and other drug charges after a bust that was assisted by K9 cop Coral, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Brandy Victoria Gesell, 38, was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday night on Big Pine Key.

Deputies say her Toyota Camry had expired tags and that Coral then alerted to drugs in the car.

Authorities say they then found the following in the Camry:

3.7 ounces of methamphetamine

1 gram of cocaine

8 grams of marijuana

2.5 Xanax pills

A digital scale

2 glass pipes

Plastic baggies often used to sell drugs

In addition to the trafficking charge, Gesell also faces charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (pills) without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coral joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this past fall, and it wasn’t long before she was racking up drug busts.

In January she also was credited with helping catch a suspected cocaine dealer.