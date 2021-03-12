Publix expands vaccination eligibility to those 60 and up

MIAMI – Publix is following the lead at state-run sites and announced that beginning Friday, March 12, they will be opening vaccination appointments to those ages 60 and older.

“However, at the direction of the federal government, retail pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must continue to prioritize K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for future vaccination opportunities until further notice,” a news release from the supermarket chain stated.

According to the news release, school employees will first be able to make appointments when new ones open up, and leftover appointments will then be given to any other eligible individuals.

Appointments for second doses are not impacted by the change.

Below is a list of eligibility requirements at Publix locations:

· All K‑12 and child care teachers and personnel (the prioritized group referenced earlier)

· Individuals ages 60 and older (the newly expanded group)

· Adults who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician (must provide documentation signed by a physician certifying they meet the eligibility criteria)

· Health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities

· Individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters or sworn law enforcement officers.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at any Publix location. The Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered on the dates below:

To book an appointment or for more information visit publix.com/covidvaccine.