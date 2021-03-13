4 arrested in Maryland for South Beach stabbing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Four people have been arrested in Maryland after an almost four-month long investigation by Miami Beach homicide detectives.

On Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing. Surveillance video obtained by police showed a man, later identified as Valerie Garcon, 30, running before collapsing near Collins Avenue and Seventh Street. Garcon of North Miami died at the scene.

4 suspects were arrested in Baltimore, Md., for the stabbing death of a North Miami man on South Beach in November. (WPLG)

Miami Beach police said Travon, 25, Keara, 22, Keyon, 24, and Kendra Wilds, 27, of Baltimore, Md., were arrested with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and Baltimore PD. Three were arrested on Monday, while a fourth was located and arrested on Wednesday.

In November, police had identified Keyon Wilds as a suspect a day after Garcon’s death. According to Miami Beach Police, Keyon Wilds was arrested and charged as an accessory to the crime. He was re-arrested, according to detectives, with the group in Maryland to face the upgraded charges.

Ad

According to Miami Beach police, the four will be extradited to Miami-Dade County where they each will face a 2nd degree murder charge.