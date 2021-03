PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities said the man gave the victim a ride to John Prince Park early Sunday morning and then assaulted her.

The man is anywhere between 60 and 80 years old.

He has brown eyes, white hair and was driving an older gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police