Wrong-way crash on Florida Turnpike sends 2 people to hospital

DORAL, Fla. – An early morning crash took place Sunday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike extension.

It happened right next to the on-ramp from Northwest 41st Street in Doral.

A total of three vehicles were involved; two SUV’s and a white pick-up truck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Dodge pickup was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The truck collided head-on into a white Volkswagen SUV, causing it to rotate and hit a white Cadillac SUV.

Three vehicles were involved in a wrong-way crash on the Florida Turnpike. (WPLG)

Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly spoke to the driver of the Cadillac.

She said she was driving northbound on the turnpike when she noticed the white pickup truck heading in the wrong direction.

The woman explained that at that point, the driver of the truck hit one of those SUV’s, which then pushed it into her car.

Thankfully, she was checked out by paramedics on scene and seemed to be okay.

She said the other two drivers, however, were taken to the hospital, including the driver of that white pickup truck.

According to FHP, man driving the Dodge and the driver of the Volkswagen were rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital as trauma alerts and both are in stable condition.

All lanes of the turnpike have since reopened.

Troopers said they are looking at impairment as a contributing factor to the crash.

The investigation continues.