Two people dead after small plane crashes in residential area of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane crashed in Pembroke Pines Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street.

Two people on board the plane died in the crash, according to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue. There were two people taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, one adult and one child.

According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling northbound on 72nd Avenue when it was hit by the falling plane, which also took out a power line during the crash.

Two people inside the vehicle were injured, and one, a child, was trapped and had to be extricated.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed shortly after it took off from North Perry Airport at approximately 3 p.m.

Several firetrucks and an ambulance arrived, as the plane became engulfed in flames that were extinguished shortly after.

No information has been released regarding passengers’ identities.

Sky 10 was over the scene Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. where the wreckage of a small plane could be seen.

Pembroke Pines police said Southwest 72nd Avenue between 11th Street and 15th Street would be closed overnight due the ongoing crash investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details become available.