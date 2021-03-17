6 firearms seized during arrest of attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Barnard Lindsey shot a man in the 2800 block of Northwest Fourth Street just after noon on March 7.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the victim was struck by two bullets in the left shoulder and his car was also struck by gunfire.

One bullet also struck a woman’s home in the neighborhood, but no one inside was injured.

Glock handgun seized during arrest of suspect in attempted murder. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

Investigators eventually identified Lindsey as the suspect in the shooting and he was taken into custody on Sunday.

Codd said six firearms were seized in total from the home where Lindsey was arrested, as well as his father’s house in Fort Lauderdale.

Among the items confiscated were an AR-15, a Glock handgun, a shotgun, a high capacity magazine and various rounds of ammunition.

Firearm seized during arrest of attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Codd said Lindsey told detectives that he used an AR-15 during the March 7 shooting.

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in public. He is being held without bond at the Broward County Main Jail.