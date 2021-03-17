FHP: Man in custody after assaulting police officer, fleeing from authorities

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested Tuesday in South Florida after he was accused of being involved in an aggravated assault on a Key Biscayne police officer and fleeing from authorities.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, Musab Mohamed Salih Alhussein assaulted the officer on Monday and then fled the scene.

Key Biscayne police were able to obtain the license plate number on the Nissan Pathfinder that Alhussein was driving, which came back to a rental company.

Reyes said police contacted the rental company and the vehicle’s location was pinned Tuesday in the area of Alligator Alley in Broward County.

Reyes said troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but Alhussein led them on a chase, driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at one point.

Alhussein was eventually taken into custody after troopers conducted a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near the 46 mile post.

Alhussein was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on an officer and fleeing and eluding.

While his birthday is on Thursday, Alhussein will likely be celebrating the day behind bars.