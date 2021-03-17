Increased police presence in Miami Beach as rowdy Spring Break continues

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Even more police officers are patrolling the streets of South Beach due to an ongoing chaotic Spring Break that has been filled with violence and lawlessness.

Tuesday night the Miami Beach Police Department called on Miami-Dade police for back up. The goal is to flood the streets with armed officers following a deadly and violent Monday night.

A 911 call for shots fired on 6th Street and Collins Avenue, where detectives found shell casings and blood, but no victim.

Not 30 minutes later another call for help a few miles north in a usually quiet area of Miami Beach.

A neighbor spotted a man that had been shot multiple times and later pronounced dead.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements stressed that his officers are doing everything they can to keep up.

Since Feb. 3 MBPD has arrested nearly 900 people, confiscated at least 78 firearms and given out over 5,000 traffic citations.

“Our intelligence tells us we’ll continue to see large crowds throughout the week and into the weekend,” said Clements.

61-year-old Gene Robert Duplessy ended up hospitalized after his arm was stomped and crushed by the people dancing on top of his car.

Local 10 spoke to him on the phone.

“That’s too many people, and no respect,” he said. “That’s not nice.”

Chief Clements identified the man shot and killed Monday night as 27-year-old Sowe Amadu, who was a resident of South Florida.

Tuesday night, things were thankfully a lot calmer.