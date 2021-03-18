Morant layup with 1.2 seconds left lifts Grizzlies over Heat

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat reacts against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ja Morant dribbled the length of the court for a tiebreaking layup with 1.2 seconds left and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Miami Heat 89-85 to end a three-game skid.

Memphis’ Kyle Anderson intercepted the inbound pass after Morant’s basket, was fouled and made two free throws to end Miami’s winning streak at five.

Morant, Anderson and De’Anthony Melton each scored 13 points, and Melton also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Jimmy Butler was questionable to play after twisting his left ankle late in Tuesday’s loss to Cleveland but led the Heat with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting.