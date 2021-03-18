Woman struck by 2 vehicles after getting out of SUV on Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was fatally struck by two vehicles early Thursday morning after she stopped her black Toyota SUV in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway, authorities confirmed.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, for unknown reasons, the woman stopped the SUV on the highway near Northwest 107th Avenue around 3:30 a.m., blocking the roadway, and got out of her vehicle.

He said a black Audi SUV crashed into the Toyota. The woman, who was standing outside her vehicle, was also struck.

Camacho said the victim landed on the roadway after the collision and was run over by a silver Honda sedan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camacho said both drivers remained at the crash site.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.