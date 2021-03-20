Police: Woman killed by window after she tries to get into room without key

Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman at a resort in Marathon.

MARATHON, Fla. – A 22-year-old Maryland woman was found dead after she became stuck in a resort window Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.

Early investigation by detectives indicated that Sydney Therriault of Beallsville, Md., was attempting to get into her room at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina by climbing through the window when she became stuck and asphyxiated.

Investigators said it appeared that she didn’t have a key and was attempting to make entry to her room via the window.

The Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue were called to the scene at approximately 7:28 a.m. Therriault was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

No foul play is expected. Autopsy results are pending.