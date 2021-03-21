Miami police investigating after pedestrian is killed in overnight hit and run crash

MIAMI – Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Miami early Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. along Northwest 36th Street and 21st Court.

According to authorities, the victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Miami police have not revealed whether they have a suspect, or a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.