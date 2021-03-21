Vaccination process continues in South Florida as age requirement will lower on Monday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional COVID-19 vaccine sites are opening up across South Florida as the state prepares to lower its age requirements for those wanting to get the shot.

A pop-up vaccination site opened Saturday in South Miami, one of many as organizers continue trying to get shots in the arms of those who want it.

“It’s a one day shot, and then we move around the county, and we set-up different places that we can do it,” said Miami-Dade County Emergency Management Director Frank Rollason.

Dozens of people lined up at the South Miami Children’s Clinic to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Doctors from the FIU College of Medicine were also on hand, providing health assessments to those who can’t afford it.

“A lot of these people are pre-registered,” Rollason said. “We’ve already got them registered. And those that are not, when they go through here, they’ll pull them out to the side and they’ll register them right here on site.”

This comes as Florida surpassed 2,000,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Coming up on Monday, the state will lower the age cutoff for vaccination to those 50 and older, no questions asked.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to open vaccine access to all other age groups by the beginning of May.

“I think we will definitely be opening up it up to everybody, certainly before May 1st, and maybe much sooner than that,” DeSantis said.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County going one step further, tweeting that she will lower the age by another 10 years at all county-run sites the following week.

Starting Monday, March 22, Miami-Dade County vaccine sites will begin vaccinating people 50 & older. Age eligibility will expand to those 40+ on March 29, lowering the age by 10 years each week.



To pre-register with the County, visit https://t.co/dzvw6NxJma or call 305-614-2014. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 19, 2021

Miami-Dade County resident L.J. Ricardo said Monday’s expected age drop would allow his parents to receive the vaccine.

He believes the current age restrictions should be relaxed even further — to include more people.

“Of course it should be lowered, and I think everyone should get it,” Ricardo said. “I think the vaccine should be available for everybody, given that there is a pandemic, right? And if we’re all vaccinated, I think it would be great for the community.”