Memorial placed for 4-year-old killed when plane crashes into family’s SUV

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Loved ones set up a special memorial to remember the 4-year-old who was killed Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed into the SUV his mother was driving in Pembroke Pines.

According to authorities, Taylor Bishop was in the SUV with his mother, Megan, who was driving north on 72nd Avenue when it was hit by the falling plane, which also took out a power line during the crash.

Megan, was the only survivor. Two pilots aboard the plane, identified as Grant Hustad, 71 of Fort Lauderdale, and Yaacov Nahom, 63 of Davie, were also killed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed shortly after it took off from North Perry Airport at approximately 3 p.m.

The memorial, left on Sunday near the airport, is filled with balloons, teddy bears and stuffed animals, and a cross with the name “Taylor” written on it.

Ad

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Ring camera catches plane crashing into SUV

Video courtesy: Anabel Fernandez