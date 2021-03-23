Man arrested in fatal shooting on Broward transit bus

WEST PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in the killing on a Broward County Transit bus Sunday afternoon.

Mario Alphonso Williams, 51, will face a charge of premeditated murder in the shooting death of Joseph Jackson, 42, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators say there was an argument on the bus and that Williams showed Jackson he had a gun and threatened to kill him.

Deputies say Williams went on to open fire, striking Jackson several times as he tried to get off the bus.

A 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Southwest 35th Street and South State Road 7 in West Park, investigators said.

When deputies arrived, they found Jackson on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how things escalated so quickly.