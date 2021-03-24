Home invasion suspect arrested after brief chase in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman who is believed to have been involved in a home invasion was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a brief police chase in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, officers spotted the vehicle just before 1 p.m.

Police began chasing the vehicle, but the chase was called off a short time later by the shift lieutenant, Liening said.

Shortly after the pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle in the area of Southwest Second Court and 27th Terrace.

Liening said she was taken into custody, but an unknown male passenger bailed out of the car and fled the scene.

He has not yet been located.

No other details were immediately released.