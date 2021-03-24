Man escapes from efficiency after fire erupts in outside patio area

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters extinguished a blaze Wednesday morning that broke out in an outside patio area in between two properties in Hallandale Beach.

The fire was reported in the area off Southeast Third Avenue near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, the fire caused significant damage to a couple of buildings, including one house and an efficiency that is located behind the home.

Officials say one man was inside the efficiency when the fire erupted, but he was able to make it out safely.

A woman who lives in an apartment next door told Local 10 News that after waking up and seeing the flames, she immediately ran outside and started to alert her neighbors.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.