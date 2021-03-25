2 people from capsized boat rescued out of Biscayne Bay

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Two people from a capsized boat were rescued early Thursday morning from Biscayne Bay and brought to No Name Harbor.

They were floating in the water for quite some time, though it’s not confirmed how long.

Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue received a call at about 4:30 a.m. of a hazardous situation involving two people in the water.

Coast Guard officials say the two people were rescued from a 17-foot boat that capsized after a good Samaritan found them floating.

They were taken to the emergency room at Mercy Hospital. One was seen by Local 10 News cameras being brought in on a stretcher.

Their conditions at this point are unknown.