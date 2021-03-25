BSO: Man arrested in fatal street race had 5-year-old child in car

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A man who was involved in a street race with a motorcyclist that ended with the motorcyclist losing his life had a 5-year-old child in his car at the time, authorities confirmed this week.

Steven Gabriel Seneca, 35, of Coral Springs was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicular homicide, child abuse, racing, reckless driving, reckless driving causing property damage, speeding and speeding in excess of 50 mph over the posted speed limit.

The fatal crash occurred on Jan. 30 in the area of Southwest 10th Street, just west of Waterways Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the motorcyclist was heading west in the right turn only lane at a high rate of speed.

“As the roadway curved, he drove off the road and onto the grass,” she wrote in a news release. “He was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest against a nearby fence.”

Grossman said the man was taken to a local hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that Seneca, who they believe was racing the motorcyclist, was directly behind the victim in a white Dodge Charger Hellcat.

“During the course of the race, both vehicles drove recklessly as they reached speeds in excess of 130 mph in a 45 mph zone and made aggressive lane changes while maneuvering through traffic,” the news release stated. “After the vehicles passed through the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard, the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the left curve in the roadway and veered off, crashing into a fence.”

Grossman said detectives discovered that a 5-year-old child was a passenger inside Seneca’s car at the time of the incident.

He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on Tuesday and has since been released on bond.