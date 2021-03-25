Fire erupts at warehouse in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Pompano Beach firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Thursday morning.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 941 SW Eighth St. shortly after 11:30 a.m. as heavy smoke was coming from the building.

City of Pompano Beach spokeswoman Sandra King said firefighters arrived in the area to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the building.

The fire has since been extinguished.

According to King, people were inside the warehouse when the fire broke out but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.