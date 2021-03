HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead is officially the Sunshine State’s most robbed city, says a new report released this week.

According to YourLocalSecurity.com’s second annual Most-Robbed City in Each State report, Homestead is the most robbed city in Florida.

The report states that 42.23 people in the city get robbed per 10,000 people, per data released by the FBI.

However, there is good news — Florida has seen a decrease in robberies by 24.06%.

