South Florida man charged with COVID relief fraud

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Federal prosecutors say a Florida man tried to obtain about $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds by filing false loan applications and by stealing the identifies of elderly victims.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday for Jeremie Saintvil, of Delray Beach.

The indictment says Saintvil submitted nine fraudulent loan applications last year to nine different federally insured credit unions and banks on behalf of businesses that did not exist.

Officials say Saintvil also opened accounts under the names of eight elderly victims in order to transfer the fraudulently obtained funds.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.