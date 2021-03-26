81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Nancy Brett was last seen at 7:20 p.m. Thursday walking near the area of Rock Island Road and Southwest Seventh Street.

She was wearing a gray shirt, black sweater and black pants.

Police say Brett is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.