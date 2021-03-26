Miami on guard for spring break spillover partiers

MIAMI – With Miami Beach instituting an 8 p.m. curfew this weekend to control spring break crowds, Miami hotspots Wynwood and Brickell are expecting an influx of people looking to have a good time.

A crew from Boston said they were looking forward to partying in the Brickell neighborhood.

“Spring break vacation boozing, you know?” one said Friday afternoon. “So far, so good. Loving the weather.”

Residents of Brickell say they’re seeing more people come into the city and that it won’t be a surprise if more choose Miami over Miami Beach this weekend.

“I think there’s less restrictions,” a resident said. “They’re restricted down there to 8 o’clock, whereas in this part of town they’re not, so I think they’re starting to come here after 8 o’clock.”

With a second weekend of curfews and causeway closures on Miami Beach, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is reminding people of the midnight curfew in the city and county that was first in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to warn those who are not from the city, who maybe have been in Miami Beach, that the kind of behavior we’re seeing in Miami Beach is not going to be tolerated in the city of Miami,” Suarez said.

The mayor says he didn’t see any major incidents in the city last weekend, and he’s hoping for the same this weekend

“We’re telling our residents who may be worried about the consequences of some of the decisions in Miami Beach that we are ready,” Suarez said. “We’re prepared. We have increased our forces, we know what’s going on. We don’t want them to think that we’re not doing anything about it.”