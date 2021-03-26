New COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – We’re just days away from the eligibility expanding again here in Florida.

On Monday, the age requirement will drop to 40 and older and anyone 18 or older will be eligible to get the shot on April 5.

“Given the increase in vaccine, given the fact we made a good dent in the 50+ population, as well,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said.

The lieutenant governor of Florida spoke Friday at a new vaccination site in Doral about the factors behind the decision to open up vaccines to all adults in less than two weeks.

“The younger age groups probably won’t go out and get vaccines as quickly as the older groups,” she said.

Nuñez said the state received about 63,000 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week and believes they will soon be receiving upwards of 25,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The increase in vaccines is not guaranteed in the long run because of the federal government’s weekly change in allotment. This makes future planning difficult, but at the same time it’s encouraging with new vaccine spots opening up daily.

On Friday, there will be 500 vaccines available for people at Doral Legacy Park.

Hundreds of people showed up before noon in Doral and at a walkup site at Helen Miller Park in Opa-locka.

Herman Ulloa, who is receiving his shot in Doral, told Local 10 News that he’s the first in his family to be vaccinated and is hoping the others will be close behind after the new announcement that all adults are welcome in just a matter of time.

“I hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

