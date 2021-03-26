Office Depot follows Staples in offering free lamination for COVID-19 vaccination card

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BOCA RATON, Fla. – As more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccines, some may want to keep their vaccination cards with their personal records. A South Florida-based office supply company is offering free lamination of those cards.

After receiving the full doses of the vaccine, customers may visit any Office Depot or OfficeMax location across South Florida to have their card laminated for free. This offer will be valid through Sunday, July 25.

Staples, another national office supply company, is offering the same free service through April 3.

This week, the Miami Heat announced plans to have a vaccinated section for guests at their Arena. Royal Caribbean announced earlier this month that it would be accepting reservations for fully-vaccinated cruises out of the Bahamas this summer.