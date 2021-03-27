Vandals target Holocaust survivor in Hallandale Beach, family says

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are investigating who spray painted swastika symbols on a car parked at a condominium that belongs to a Holocaust survivor.

The car was parked at the Hemispheres Condominium on South Ocean Drive.

The family is hoping that there may be video footage of the incident captured on building security surveillance in an effort to find out who spray painted the car.

The vandalism happened on the eve before the first night of Passover, one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays.

The swastika, an ancient symbol, was adopted by Adolf Hitler early in the 20th century and turned into a symbol of hatred, according to ADL, an anti-hate organization.