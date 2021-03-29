Man in custody after 12-year-old boy was raped and shot in the face

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement sources have told Local 10 News a man is in custody in connection to the abduction, assault and shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

The boy was sexually assaulted and shot over the weekend, and temporarily blinded after a bullet struck him in the jaw and went out through the other side of his head, authorities said Monday.

He’s still in a lot of pain as he continues to recover at Jackson Memorial Hospital, while detectives search for the man suspected in the sickening crime.

The boy’s life was likely saved by a good Samaritan, and doctors say that if the bullet went a millimeter in either direction, he’d be dead.

“The young boy says he couldn’t see at the time. He had lost his sight and he was using his touch trying to find his way around to seek help,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department

A man who says he only goes by Johnny says he found the young boy wandering alone and crying early Saturday morning, blocks away from the Foodland Market on Northwest 37th Avenue and 47th Street in Miami-Dade County. Johnny can be seen on video escorting the boy to the market to get help.

“He was conscious, he fell on the sidewalk and said he had been shot. That was all I know,” Johnny said. “He was screaming, ‘Help someone, help me, please.’ So I [brought] him to the store where they could call the police.”

Police describe the suspected attacker as a tall, white Hispanic man with long curly hair, between 30 and 40 years old. He was driving a black four-door sedan.

According to investigators, the child was walking around the Brownsville neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade County at about 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. Saturday when he was abducted by a man who forced him into the black sedan.

Police say the boy snuck out of his home Friday night to walk to a friend’s place, which is more than two miles away. He even placed pillows atop his bed to trick his parents into thinking he was still there.

The brutal attack happened during his long walk back home.

The victim told investigators he was pulled into the attacker’s car. He tried to get out but the attacker had the child locks engaged, he told police.

The car pulled onto a swale at NW 45th Street and 31st Avenue where investigators believe the sexual assault happened. At some point, the child heard a loud bang and was pushed out of the car. He was shot in the face, temporarily blinded and used his touch to get around.

Surveillance video from Foodland Market shows witnesses coming to the boy’s aid and offering him water.

Within minutes, police and paramedics arrived, with one officer helping the child onto a gurney before taking him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The crime has left neighbors in shock.

“When they told me it was a little boy, that’s awful,” said Celine Mejia. “That’s sick. So whoever did it needs to turn themself in because that’s not right. He’s a child.”

Police are appealing for anyone with surveillance video or Ring camera footage in the area to contact them.

“If this individual is so brazen to do this, God knows what else he’s willing to do,” Zabaleta said. “The longer this individual is out there, then the longer that our children in that area are not safe.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.