DORAL, Fla. – A scare at the Miami International Mall late Sunday afternoon when shoppers had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Doral police and Miami-Dade police arrived at the scene after calls of an explosives alert just after 5 p.m.. Officers went into the mall with explosive-detecting canines and did a search of the complex and determined there was no threat.

An all clear was given and shoppers were allowed back inside.

An investigation into who made that call is underway.