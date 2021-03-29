Miami mayor travels to Qatar for 3-day trade mission

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hopes to lure investors to Miami during a three-day trade mission in Qatar, beginning Monday, his office confirmed in a news release.

Suarez will be joined by other mayors from across the U.S. who are part of the United States Conference of Mayors – a non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

Suarez is the second vice president of the organization.

“This trip is part of an agreement that includes reciprocal delegation visits to both countries,” the news release stated. “The main objective for Mayor Suarez is to attract investments to Miami and to continue promoting Miami as a global destination for business and investment that will lead to smart growth, opportunity, and well-paying jobs for our residents.”

According to the news release, the trip will have no cost for Miami taxpayers and the mayor will be conducting city business remotely.