Opening of temporary COVID-19 vaccination site in Hialeah delayed due to supply shortage, mayor says

HIALEAH, Fla. – City of Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez announced Monday that the opening of the city’s temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at Babcock Park would be delayed due to a shortage of vaccines in the state.

“Unfortunately, I have been informed by our allies (Pulse Clinical Alliance) that we will have a two-day delay in receiving vaccines due to the shortage of vaccines in the state,” Hernandez said in a statement. “They assure us that we will be able to start the process on Wednesday March 31st, 2021. On our end, everything is ready to give attention to the community in our temporary site as soon as possible.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced a shortage of vaccines in the state, but has previously said that the number of vaccines coming in each week may vary.

The mayor said those who are homebound and have called the center will be called back to make an appointment.

The delay will not affect the city’s permanent vaccination site at Bucky Dent Park.

A total of 400 vaccines will be available at the permanent site on a daily basis.

Individuals must meet the state requirements to be vaccinated there. On Monday, the age requirement was lowered to those 40 and older.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis and only first-time shots will be given at the site.

