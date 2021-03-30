Broward schools announce graduation schedule for 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools has released the schedule for this year’s graduation ceremonies, which will take place in-person.

Dates, times and locations are listed for 48 high schools, technical colleges and special centers across the district.

They’re set for June 4-10.

CLICK HERE to see the full schedule.

The district says that safety precautions will be in place and that graduates will each get two tickets for guests in an effort to control crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to return to traditional pomp and circumstance, and to give our 2021 graduates and their families an in-person graduation experience,” Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a statement. “We can’t wait to provide memorable and celebratory events that honor and recognize the Class of 2021.”

More information will be forthcoming from individual schools, the district says.