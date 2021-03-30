BSO: Woman locks herself on balcony after man forces his way into her apartment

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Port St. Lucie man has been arrested after he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in Broward County, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was sleeping inside her home Sunday when she was awakened by the sound of loud banging on her door.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the woman approached the door to see who was there, and Jason Robert Stincone, 34, forced his way inside once she opened it, causing the victim to fall back onto a table.

According to his arrest report, the victim ran to her balcony and held the balcony door closed to keep Stincone from getting to her.

Deputies said she called police from her balcony as Stincone locked the front door to her apartment.

When authorities arrived, Stincone refused verbal commands to get down on the floor, the arrest report stated.

Deputies said Stincone was forced to the floor and he braced and tensed his arms near his head as deputies tried to place his arms behind his back.

Ad

He was eventually arrested on a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

The victim told deputies that she had never seen Stincone before and was scared for her life during the ordeal.